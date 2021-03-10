 Skip to main content
HopeHealth adds 2 new providers
HopeHealth adds 2 new providers

FLORENCE, S.C. – A physician assistant and a family nurse practitioner have joined the HopeHealth staff.

Physician assistant Laura Howle has come to the behavioral health services team at the Medical Plaza in Florence.

Family nurse practitioner Matt Wise is on board at HopeHealth in Kingstree.

Howle completed her student rotation with HopeHealth and has more than 20 years of experience in mental health services. She earned a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Francis Marion University, a Master of Arts in art history from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of West Virginia.

Wise earned a Master of Science in Nursing-FNP from South University, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of South Carolina Upstate, and an associate in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in Orangeburg.

Wise is from Kingstree. He is a member of Kingstree Presbyterian Church and coaches softball and baseball at Kingstree Recreation Center.

Laura Howle, PA-C

Howle

 GRAYSON MARKLE, HOPEHEALTH
Matt Wise, FNP-C

Wise

 GRAYSON MARKLE, HOPEHEALTH
