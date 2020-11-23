HopeHealth welcomes new provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – New Provider Merritt Tolan, MD, is serving patients in the HopeHealth Pain Management program at HopeHealth on Palmetto Street.

She earned a Doctor of Medicine in Anesthesiology from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry from Converse College in Spartanburg.

From Easley, Tolan has more than 20 years of experience in patient care in a variety of settings.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients.

To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.