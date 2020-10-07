iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined staff and family to celebrate their grand opening and joining the chamber.

The medical spa has been open for about a month and a half and is at 2204 Second Loop Road, Suite F, in Florence.

The owner is Shayla Stewart.

“We are a full-service medical spa,” Stewart said.

Services include permanent makeup, Botox and fillers, eyelash extensions, and more. The spa specializes in microblading, ombre` brows, lip blush, permanent eyeliner, and scalp micropigmentation.

Stewart said the business also does facials, body waxing, massages and spa services.

Stewart has been providing brow services for about 18 month and permanent makeup for about seven years.

Including Stewart, there are 11 permanent makeup artists on staff, an esthetician, a nurse practitioner and a medical director. Dr. Lious Edwards.

Stewart says hers is the only licensed, training permanent makeup facility in the Pee Dee.