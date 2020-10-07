 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa holds ribbon cutting
0 comments

iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa holds ribbon cutting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa holds ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa, at 2204 Second Loop Road, Suite F, in Florence, celebrating the new business’ membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Shayla Stewart and her husband, Curtis Stewart, cut the ribbon. Chamber ambassadors joined staff and family to celebrate.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at iBrow Deluxe Medical Spa with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined staff and family to celebrate their grand opening and joining the chamber.

The medical spa has been open for about a month and a half and is at 2204 Second Loop Road, Suite F, in Florence.

The owner is Shayla Stewart.

“We are a full-service medical spa,” Stewart said.

Services include permanent makeup, Botox and fillers, eyelash extensions, and more. The spa specializes in microblading, ombre` brows, lip blush, permanent eyeliner, and scalp micropigmentation.

Stewart said the business also does facials, body waxing, massages and spa services.

Stewart has been providing brow services for about 18 month and permanent makeup for about seven years.

Including Stewart, there are 11 permanent makeup artists on staff, an esthetician, a nurse practitioner and a medical director. Dr. Lious Edwards.

Stewart says hers is the only licensed, training permanent makeup facility in the Pee Dee.

Stewart said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce because she is new to the area and wanted to build relationships in the community with people and other businesses. She said the chamber is a great way to network in a community.

A native of Florida, Stewart moved to Florence about a year and half ago from New Orleans, the hometown of her husband, Curtis.

“I am excited to serve the men and women of Florence,” Stewart said.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 843-407-6021 or visit the business on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Four people running for two Florence City Council seats
Local Business News

Four people running for two Florence City Council seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people are running for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council. The candidates are Democrat Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Republican Steve Byrd, Democrat Chaquez McCall, and Republican John Sweeney. All four recently spoke at a candidate forum hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Florence chapter of the League of Women Voters. 

Local Business News

Pee Dee unemployment claims increase slightly

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment benefit applications have increased for two consecutive weeks in two of the six counties in the Pee Dee. The latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that Florence and Marion County saw two consecutive rises in the number of requests for initial benefits. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert