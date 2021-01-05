Icon Cuts University holds ribbon cutting; classes begin Feb. 2

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at Icon Cuts University (ICU) with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its opening and membership in the chamber.

Celebrating with the owner and instructors were chamber ambassadors.

The school is located at 2204-C Second Loop Road in Florence.

The barber school had a grand opening on Jan. 2.

Juston Foxe, president, instructor and founder of ICU, has been a barber for approximately seven years. He also opened Icon Cuts barbershop in June 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ICU is now enrolling and accepting students. He has six students thus far. Classes begin Feb. 2.

“I wanted to help the community by offering something for people who don’t go to college and don’t want an office job,” Foxe said.

Barber school gives people an opportunity to learn a trade, he said.

A native of Florence, Foxe is the youngest of three children of Veronica Foxe-Townsend and the late Jackie S. Foxe. He is the stepson of Greg Townsend Sr.