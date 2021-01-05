Icon Cuts University holds ribbon cutting; classes begin Feb. 2

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at Icon Cuts University (ICU) with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its opening and membership in the chamber.
Celebrating with the owner and instructors were chamber ambassadors.
The school is located at 2204-C Second Loop Road in Florence.
The barber school had a grand opening on Jan. 2.
Juston Foxe, president, instructor and founder of ICU, has been a barber for approximately seven years. He also opened Icon Cuts barbershop in June 2017.
ICU is now enrolling and accepting students. He has six students thus far. Classes begin Feb. 2.
“I wanted to help the community by offering something for people who don’t go to college and don’t want an office job,” Foxe said.
Barber school gives people an opportunity to learn a trade, he said.
A native of Florence, Foxe is the youngest of three children of Veronica Foxe-Townsend and the late Jackie S. Foxe. He is the stepson of Greg Townsend Sr.
Foxe is a graduate of West Florence High School and Benedict College. He majored in business management in college. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Foxe said his business is a two-time winner of the Best Barber Shop in the Pee Dee award.
Foxe said he joined the chamber because of its “proactive efforts on making Florence and our communities better. I value their action, and I would love to be a part of the change. I love helping people and ultimately I love to see us all win.”