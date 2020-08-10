Integrative Health Solutions holds grand opening

FLORENCE, S.C. — Integrative Health Solutions is a new chiropractic office in Florence that opened in late June.

A grand opening with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce was held on Monday. Chamber ambassadors assisted in the celebration with a ribbon cutting.

Dr. Berek Oldenkamp and Dr. Kristin Hieshepper are the two doctors currently in the office. Both have been practicing chiropractic medicine for more than 15 years. Oldenkamp recently moved to Florence from Kentucky, and Hieshepper is from Michigan.

They use chiropractic, low-level laser treatments, bloodwork and custom nutritional programs to help patients.

Karalee Oldenkamp said she is planning on adding a health spa in the fall. She is currently assisting her husband. She said there are plans for educational events and workshops in the future for the community.

Hieshepper said in the short time they have been in Florence they have already a “drawer full of charts.” Hieshepper said she is optimistic because of how well they have been received in such a short time.

She said most people who have come in have been impressed and said Florence needs something like what they are offering.