IntelAssist holds ribbon cutting with the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C.– A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the new chamber membership of IntelAssist Inc.

Cutting the ribbon was Chris Stokes, the director of product management. Taking part in the celebration was his wife, Ashley Stokes, chamber ambassadors and chamber staff.

IntelAssist was founded in 2007. IntelAssist is an offshore staffing business that hires people from the Philippines to fill positions such as nurses and other health care positions, engineers, construction industry and other jobs with highly trained individuals, Stokes said. He said they staff U.S.-based companies with educated and experienced professional employees in the Philippines.

He said they offer their clients dedicated employees at huge cost and time savings, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently and with a higher return.

Stokes said he operates from home and has been in Florence for approximately a year and a half. Stokes works alone. He said the company has offices in Spartanburg and San Francisco.