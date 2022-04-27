Jannifer Wilson completes Weichert training

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jannifer Wilson with Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group in Florence has completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. Fast Track training program.

The training helps bring new and existing Weichert- affiliated agents up to speed on the latest information, resources and technology available to real estate professionals to help them effectively list, promote and sell properties and offer service to their clients.

"Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help them start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. "This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible."

Program participants learn best practices to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer's attention and list properties to sell quickly. Agents that complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.

Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group, contact Barry Hulsey at 843-673-9181 or bhulsey@sc.rr.com.

