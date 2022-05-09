Jazz on Dargan provides weekend entertainment in downtown Florence

FLORENCE – Smooth, raspy, edgy and sometimes soulful describes the music on weekends at Jazz on Dargan in downtown Florence.

Manager Neil McPhatter, who books the entertainment, travels to Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia and Greenville in search of artists who will please the customers at Jazz on Dargan. Some of that talent can be found right her at home.

“Our entertainment is jazz, traditional and smooth; R&B and blues,” he said. “We have had well-known groups from the Ohio Players to Mark Rapp of Florence who calls himself an ambassador of jazz. We have an array of artists.”

This weekend Underground Station out of Columbia and Georgia, an uptempo and smooth jazz group will be at Jazz on Dargan, McPhatter said. The following weekend will be the local jazz group from Hartsville, After Dark.

He said people enjoy the music and sometimes even get up and dance. He said one 82-year-old gentleman recently celebrated his birthday at the establishment.

McPhatter said it is not just the entertainment that lures people downtown to 137 N. Dargan St. It is the intimate, cozy and friendly atmosphere. It is the good music, good people behind the bar, out front, waiting tables. It is all of that combined. It’s a warm space, reminiscent of the speakeasy of the past where customers were encouraged to speak softly.

“People come for the wings even if they can’t stay for the show,” McPhatter said.

He said people are now ready to enjoy an evening out. He said they have a lot of traffic coming from the hotels downtown.

He said there is comfortable seating for between 50 and 55 people.

“We are packed all the time,” he said.

People always ask about us expanding but the small space is part of what gives the place its intimate feeling, it gives it that old jazz feeling, McPhatter said.

He said people in Florence are “Hospitality at its best.”

“I’ve seen two and three generations in a family come,” he said. “Everyone is welcome.”

He said adult beverages are sold and for the most part their clientele is a more mature crowd.

McPhatter said his customers have come to expect great service, great food and top-notch entertainment.

Thomas Mitchell, principle owner, said he is happy the crowd has started to come back after COVID. He has been in business for about four years. He said he has learned a lot and is glad to provide jobs and put Florence on the map with live jazz entertainment.

He said most of their employees have been there for at least two years.

“Jazz on Dargan stands on its own,” McPhatter said. “We thank the people of the Pee Dee for embracing our lived entertainment and visit us.”

Hours are 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, depending on the crowd and holidays could stay open longer and 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge on Friday and Saturday nights for the show.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.