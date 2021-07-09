 Skip to main content
Jobseekers gather at Florence City Center
Jobseekers gather at Florence City Center

LaVerne Scott

LaVerne Scott waits at the city of Florence's job fair Friday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council chambers were filled Friday afternoon not with residents attending a meeting but with Florence residents seeking new jobs. 

The city hosted a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the council chambers.

LaVerne Scott was one of the people seeking a job Friday. 

Scott said he decided to attend the career fair to look for a career. 

"I've had several jobs but I'm looking for a career," he said. Scott added that he felt working for the city could put him on the right path. 

Scott said he was particularly interested in working for the city's wastewater department. 

All city departments were represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions. The event featured the opportunity to apply, have an immediate interview, even take a pre-employment drug test on site. 

