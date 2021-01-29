Jordan Rhodes Sauls joins SC House Calls in Florence County

COLUMBIA — Jordan Rhodes Sauls, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined SC House Calls in Florence County.

The Scranton native brings more than 25 years of nursing experience, including emergency room care and supervision, neonatal intensive care supervision, hospice care, case management, and family practice to the job.

Sauls, a longtime advocate of in-home care, is excited about her new opportunity with SC House Calls to serve patients within her region's communities through both in-home and telehealth visits.

"A provider relationship established through old school medicine when home visits were common is one of the missing components of modern medicine,” Sauls said. “When a provider regularly sees a patient in their everyday environment, they are better positioned to affect more lasting changes."

SC House Calls is a network of nearly 300 medical professionals providing in-home medical house calls and Telehealth visits to private residences, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities. SC House Calls serves all 46 counties of South Carolina. The SC House Calls Center for Telemedicine provides patients with 24-7 access to medical professionals.