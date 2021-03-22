Jo's Beauty Supply joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jo’s Beauty Supply celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at its South Cashua Drive location.

Owner Joann Crouch cut the ribbon. She was joined by staff and chamber ambassadors.

Crouch said she is very excited to be joining the chamber.

“I am joining the chamber to network and give back to the community,” she said.

Crouch said she kept putting it off, even though she saw the merits in joining.

“It was time,” she said. “I want to give everything I can back to Florence.”

She said the chamber has a long history of helping small businesses and giving to the community.

Jo’s Beauty Supply Cashua location opened in October 2018. It is one of two locations. The other location is at 2000 S. Irby St., which opened in August 2011.