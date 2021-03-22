Jo's Beauty Supply joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jo’s Beauty Supply celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at its South Cashua Drive location.
Owner Joann Crouch cut the ribbon. She was joined by staff and chamber ambassadors.
Crouch said she is very excited to be joining the chamber.
“I am joining the chamber to network and give back to the community,” she said.
Crouch said she kept putting it off, even though she saw the merits in joining.
“It was time,” she said. “I want to give everything I can back to Florence.”
She said the chamber has a long history of helping small businesses and giving to the community.
Jo’s Beauty Supply Cashua location opened in October 2018. It is one of two locations. The other location is at 2000 S. Irby St., which opened in August 2011.
The business was started by Crouch’s parents. A native of Florence, Crouch said her parents started in business almost 40 years ago. Her mother purchased a wig shop in 1985 on Dargan Street in downtown Florence. From Nancy’s wig shop to an ethnic beauty supply shop on Dargan to Jo’s Discount store to now Jo’s Beauty Supply Shop, the family’s business expanded. Crouch said Jo’s Beauty Supply is the longest running of their businesses.
Jo’s Beauty Supply carries a wide selection of mostly ethnic hair supplies. She has wigs, too.
In 2018, Joann’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. She said her mother died in 2019 and her father in 2020.
“This is my family’s business; it is my legacy. I wanted to carry on,” Crouch said.
Crouch has a staff of six at the Cashua location. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Crouch is a graduate of South Florence High School, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University with a degree in business.
She is the mother of a 4-year-old boy.