Julie Carroll joins Magnolia Mall in marketing

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julie Carroll in the new marketing and administrative coordinator at Magnolia Mall.

In her new role, Carroll will be responsible for the development and implementation of mall marketing programs, managing the property’s website and social media platforms, the execution of community-based programs, events, visual merchandising, and retailer, community and media relations.

Carroll brings in a wealth of experience in community relations, retail management, business development, marketing and events.

“We are excited to welcome Julie to the Magnolia Mall management team,” said general manager Mackenzie Webb. “We are eager for her to continue building relationships with more community partners and bringing new and exciting events to the mall.”

Carroll is a graduate of the University of Akron in business communications and Harvard Business School in project management and digital marketing. Her love of marketing and graphic design accelerated her into the digital marketing world. Carroll is active in several nonprofits and enjoys helping in her community.

“Serving is the only way we can truly impact our local community.” Carroll said.

She resides in Florence with her husband, two daughters and their rescue cat, Ginger.