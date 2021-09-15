Kemper Health joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – Kemper Health celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office.

Celebrating with Kemper Health Agent David Wall were chamber staff and ambassadors.

Wall is the Kemper Health agent for the Florence, Darlington and Myrtle Beach area. He has been with Kemper Health in the Florence area for approximately two years and works out of his home. The home office for South Carolina is in Lexington. He said they have agents in all parts of the state. The company started in 1956 in Oklahoma City for cattlemen and rangers.

“We have a niche,” Wall said. “We work mostly with small businesses. We provide affordable health care and insurance along with Medicare supplement plans for seniors.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wall said many of their clients are self-employed, independent contractors and small businesses.

“We also offer some specialty policies such as cancer, heart, vision and dental,” Wall said.

Wall said one thing that sets them apart is that they offer clients the ability to customize their health care coverage to their individual needs. He said some companies have a one-size-fits all approach.