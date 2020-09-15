 Skip to main content
Keon Aldrich named National Realtor Association director
Keon Aldrich has been appointed as a National Association of Realtors director.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Keon Aldrich, owner of Pee Dee Elite Realty, has been appointed to serve as a director of the National Association of Realtors. 

“To say I am honored is an understatement," Aldrich said in a news release. "Fritzi Barbour was one of my mentors, and to be chosen to fill her position is an honorable, yet humble, experience for me. I am looking forward to making my local and state Realtors proud.”

Aldrich was appointed to the position in late August by the South Carolina Realtors Executive Board. The board also appointed Aldrich to the South Carolina Realtors Finance Committee. 

She previously had served as  the South Carolina Realtors region four vice president and as a Realtors Political Action Committee trustee and treasurer.

Locally, Aldrich served as the board president of the Pee Dee Realtors Association in 2018. 

