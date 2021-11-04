Kimberly Patrick Photography opens studio in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Lamar at Kimberly Patrick Photography studio. Owner Kimberly Patrick celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and opening her new studio. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration. The studio is at 179 Lorans Drive in Lamar
Patrick is a family photographer who specializes in newborn, baby, children and family portraiture.
“I have been taking pictures all of my life,” Patrick said.
She was on the board of directors for the Humane Society where she moved from and took a lot of photographs of the animals. Patrick said some of them were really good and people started asking her to photograph their families.
She said it gives her great joy celebrating and capturing special moments of growing families and the people they love through the art of photography. She has been a professional photographer since 2014.
Patrick has a bachelor of arts degree in fine art photography and is certified in newborn photography and safety.
“Babies and kids just melt my heart,” she said. “I love their individual personalities and the challenges they present. It brings me the greatest joy when I show the finished product to the parents.”
Patrick said she gets as excited as the parents.
From tiny toes, toothless grins, teenage sass to cap and gowns, Patrick loves telling their story through photographs to celebrate the chapters in their life.
Patrick said she opened a studio at her home in Lamar to give the newborn experience more privacy and light control but she also does location photography.
Originally from Illinois, Patrick moved to this area with her husband Michael’s job.
Patrick said she joined the chamber to be able to meet more people and to contribute to the community. She is looking forward to networking with others and being involved in chamber projects and events.
To learn more about Kimberly Patrick Photography, visit her website at www.kimberlypatrickphoto.com or call 815-600-4741 to make an appointment.