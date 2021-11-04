Kimberly Patrick Photography opens studio in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Lamar at Kimberly Patrick Photography studio. Owner Kimberly Patrick celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and opening her new studio. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration. The studio is at 179 Lorans Drive in Lamar

Patrick is a family photographer who specializes in newborn, baby, children and family portraiture.

“I have been taking pictures all of my life,” Patrick said.

She was on the board of directors for the Humane Society where she moved from and took a lot of photographs of the animals. Patrick said some of them were really good and people started asking her to photograph their families.

She said it gives her great joy celebrating and capturing special moments of growing families and the people they love through the art of photography. She has been a professional photographer since 2014.

Patrick has a bachelor of arts degree in fine art photography and is certified in newborn photography and safety.