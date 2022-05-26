Kindred Spirits at Home can help with errands and light chores

FLORENCE – Kindred Spirits at Home LLC, is a new business in Florence that took roots in the fall of 2021.

It is a home health care business serving the Florence, Darlington, Lake City and Kingstree areas.

Owner Elexus McWhite said she recently opened a storefront location and will soon offer clients light housekeeping and errands such as picking up subscriptions, groceries; rides to appointments, meal prep and everyday errands and chores for the elderly and disabled.

McWhite said she has list of potential clients and as soon as she receives her home health license from DHEC she will start taking clients. She said that should be soon..

“I plan to hire more people soon,” she said.

McWhite said she will require background checks and drug testing. She said extensive training on how to treat clients will be conducted.

“I believe people are born with people skills but others can be trained,” she said. “I want to teach people how to treat the disabled, elderly and new mothers.”

With her experience and people skills, she is confident she can make it work.

McWhite said she wants to make an impact on the community, too. She has already been involved in the community. In 2015, she organized a breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

“I raised $6,000 dollars for the Susan G. Komen foundation,” McWhite said. “I had it at Timrod Park. It was just games, music, food and guest speakers.”

McWhite has experience working in a doctor’s office and volunteering in a hospital setting. She currently works at Advance Cardiology on Second Loop Road in Florence. She has a degree in health care management from Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa, Florida.

She is a native of Florence and a graduate of South Florence High School. McWhite has a 2-year-old daughter, Emerald, she calls “Emmy.”

Kindred Spirits at Home LLC is at 179 S. Cashua Drive in Florence. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

