Ladies on a Mission joins chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ladies on a Mission joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutting was held in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office.

Robin Sanders, executive director of Ladies on a Mission, and her group of volunteers were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Sanders started the organization a year ago this week. Her mission is to feed the homeless from her hometown of Mullins to Florence, where she now lives.

“By next year this time I hope to have a shelter open in Florence for the homeless,” Sanders said.

“I have to thank my ladies. I could not do this without them,” she said. “I see a lot of homeless people,”

She said a lot of them need food.

Sanders said she started with a Big Wheel. People could spin the wheel and receive groceries such as canned goods, she said.

Sanders said she is trying to get funding for her project but it has been slow going. A lot of the money to purchase food for the homeless comes out of their own pockets, Sanders said. She has 13 volunteers helping her.