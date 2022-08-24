Lake City's Open Hearts joins Florence chamber

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Open Hearts Healthcare in Lake City celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting. Open Hearts Director Andrea Graham was joined by members of her staff and chamber ambassadors and staff as she cut the ribbon outside of her business on Acline Street in Lake City.

Graham said she has been in business for about two and half years. Open Hearts is at 121 S. Acline St. in Lake City. She has a second location that is just opening up in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Open Hearts offers in-home care for patients with special needs and the elderly. Graham said they serve the state of South Carolina. They also sell incontinence supplies.

Graham has about 40 members on her staff.

Graham said she has been working in the health care field for about 15 years. She has worked at local retirement homes, nursing homes, private care and in schools with special education for about seven years. She said it was too demanding to stay in the schools, but she goes back to visit her former students.

Graham said starting a business of her own has been challenging.

“It has been challenging dealing with people. You have to put your feelings aside,” she said. “You have to relate from the employee’s side and the client’s side.”

Graham said she likes helping people

“I like being able to help the community, seeing people smile and knowing that I have helped them,” she said. “I’d like to thank everyone for their love and support. I am so grateful. This is where I am supposed to be.”

Graham said she did her research and discovered that the Greater Florence Chamber helps small businesses. She wanted to take advantage of their help for small businesses and to network with other small-business owners. She thought joining the chamber would be a great way to do both.

Graham said she provides services to people who can’t actually see them. She said being a member of a chamber helps show that it is a legitimate business.

“It gives people peace of mind,” she said.

Graham said she looks forward to being active in the chamber and participating in as many programs as possible.

Graham is a native of Lake City. She is a graduate of Lake City High School and Florence Darlington Technical College with a degree in human services education. She has seven children and five grandchildren.

Graham said she is also a notary.

Open Hearts is open 8a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.