Lauren Piner with eXp Realty celebrates with ribbon cutting

“It was an important part of building my business,” Piner said.

She owned a dog-walking company in Colorado for about 11 years.

Through the chamber, Piner said, she was able to network and get referrals for her business.

Piner hopes to become involved in the many programs and projects of the Florence Chamber and network with other businesses and professionals.

“I want to become a chamber ambassador,” she said. “And I want to do Leadership Florence soon.”

Piner said she will be attending the chamber Business After Hours, which is a great networking opportunity, this week.

“I grew up in New England,” Piner said. “That is where I fell in love with animals. I didn’t get into real estate until the end of my time in Denver.”

Piner said she moved to South Carolina because she wanted to slow her life down. She wanted to be in a place where people know each other yet big enough to have fun events and other amenities found in larger cities. Piner said her best friend lived here in Florence, and that is one reason she chose to come to Florence.