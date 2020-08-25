LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nothing but bad news

Bill Monroe of Florence Baptist Temple began a recent sermon with these paraphrased remarks:
"I wish I could open my morning paper and read some news that would make me smile instead of this dreadful world we are living in. Nothing but bad news. Wouldn't it be nice to read something that would make you smile to start your day?"
I thought about this and feel the same way. Even if this letter is not published, the thought is a good one.
TOM KELLAM
Florence
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.