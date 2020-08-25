 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nothing but bad news
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nothing but bad news

Bill Monroe of Florence Baptist Temple began a recent sermon with these paraphrased remarks:

"I wish I could open my morning paper and read some news that would make me smile instead of this dreadful world we are living in. Nothing but bad news. Wouldn't it be nice to read something that would make you smile to start your day?"

I thought about this and feel the same way. Even if this letter is not published, the thought is a good one.

TOM KELLAM

Florence

