LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Without due process

Voting is one of the most important rights of citizenship, but the state can, as a form of punishment, suspend or terminate your right to vote after due process.

If we choose to mail our S.C. taxes and the envelope is postmarked April 15, the government has no right to punish us even if they don't get their money for 10 days. We don't control the mail.

However, if we choose to mail in our official mail-in-ballots, the government claims the right to punish us, without due process, if the government fails to deliver the letter by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The government decides the type and number of polling machines at a given site. When I voted (in person) in the primary, all but one machine was down, and the one machine was periodically taken outside for people wanting to vote in their car. The line was long and slow, but here's the point: At 7 p.m., everyone in line got to deliver their vote to the board of elections.

However, if our official ballot is in government custody and in line to be delivered to the board of elections, why would the government punish us, without due process, because the government failed to deliver a letter "on time"?

To control who wins, except that's neither their job nor their right.