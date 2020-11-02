 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Without due process

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Without due process

{{featured_button_text}}

Voting is one of the most important rights of citizenship, but the state can, as a form of punishment, suspend or terminate your right to vote after due process.

If we choose to mail our S.C. taxes and the envelope is postmarked April 15, the government has no right to punish us even if they don't get their money for 10 days. We don't control the mail.

However, if we choose to mail in our official mail-in-ballots, the government claims the right to punish us, without due process, if the government fails to deliver the letter by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The government decides the type and number of polling machines at a given site. When I voted (in person) in the primary, all but one machine was down, and the one machine was periodically taken outside for people wanting to vote in their car. The line was long and slow, but here's the point: At 7 p.m., everyone in line got to deliver their vote to the board of elections.

However, if our official ballot is in government custody and in line to be delivered to the board of elections, why would the government punish us, without due process, because the government failed to deliver a letter "on time"?

To control who wins, except that's neither their job nor their right.

CHARLES TRANT

Florence

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Understanding hospice care
Local Business News

Understanding hospice care

A quiet health care revolution has been transforming the way people die in America since the 1970s. Known as hospice, this level of care brings peace, dignity and comfort to millions of patients and families.

+4
Four people running for two Florence City Council seats
Local Business News

Four people running for two Florence City Council seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people are running for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council. The candidates are Democrat Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Republican Steve Byrd, Democrat Chaquez McCall, and Republican John Sweeney. All four recently spoke at a candidate forum hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Florence chapter of the League of Women Voters. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert