LFB Plasma opens in Florence on Second Loop Road

FLORENCE – LFB Plasma center in Florence held its grand opening at 1933 Second Loop Road on Tuesday morning and also celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

LFB is a global bio-pharmaceutical group that “develops, manufactures and markets plasma derived products and recombinant proteins for the treatment of patients with serious and often rare diseases,” according to its website, https://lfbplasma.com/

LFB, founded in 1994 in France, acquired the ImmunoTek Bio Center location in Florence, its first in South Carolina. LFB Plasma is part of the LFB Group. The Florence site is its third site in the U.S. Two others in the United States are in Florida.

“It is one of the leading European bio-pharmaceutical companies providing mainly hospital-based healthcare professionals with blood derived therapeutics with the vision to provide treatment options to patients in three major areas – immunology, hemostasis and intensive care. LFB currently markets 15 products in more than 30 countries,” according to the website.