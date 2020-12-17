Lifetime Hearing celebrates 20th anniversary giving to charities and joining the chamber

Kirby said she is extremely proud of her staff for what they have been able to accomplish during this pandemic. She said they were only allowed 50 percent capacity at the concerts due to COVID and had to think outside the box. She said to make sure everyone who wanted to see the musical artist perform had the opportunity to hear them, people were able to purchase tickets for a live stream of their concerts.

Kirby said people kept telling her not worry about the concert events and raising money for the charities but God kept telling her to push forward.

“It has all come full circle,” Kirby said.

“Lifetime Hearing has been such a blessing to me and my family,” Kirby said in an earlier interview with the Morning News. “It is our way of giving back to the community. I know it was my gift from God to be able to bring Lifetime Hearing to this area.”

Kirby moved to Florence about 30 years ago from Upstate New York. For about 10 years, she worked as the director of audiology at Pee Dee Ear Nose and Throat. In June 2000, she started her own practice.