Lifetime Hearing celebrates 20th anniversary giving to charities and joining the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lifetime Hearing of Florence celebrated its 20th anniversary year with a check presentation to six local charities and a ribbon cutting marking its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Beneficiaries of Lifetime Hearing of Florence’s generosity were Harvest Hope Food Bank, McArn Food Bank in Cheraw, Darlington County Humane Society, American Heart Association, Foster Care Clothing Closet, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee and House of Hope, where Lifetime Hearing will donate a rocking chair to each of the houses in HOPE Village, its Tiny House project.
Nearly $25,000 was raised this year by Lifetime Hearing of Florence, and the amount was revealed to the charities on Thursday in a ceremonial check presentation.
“I am so proud of my team,” said Lesley Kirby, owner of Lifetime Hearing of Florence.
She said that in this year of “doom and gloom” they have been able to support the community and the animals at the shelter.
Her team raised $24, 491.52.
Kirby said this year a portion of every hearing aid purchase was placed into an account for the charities. They also raised funds through three gospel concerts at her home church, Palmetto Street Church of God. She said all proceeds from the concerts went to the charities.
Kirby said she is extremely proud of her staff for what they have been able to accomplish during this pandemic. She said they were only allowed 50 percent capacity at the concerts due to COVID and had to think outside the box. She said to make sure everyone who wanted to see the musical artist perform had the opportunity to hear them, people were able to purchase tickets for a live stream of their concerts.
Kirby said people kept telling her not worry about the concert events and raising money for the charities but God kept telling her to push forward.
“It has all come full circle,” Kirby said.
“Lifetime Hearing has been such a blessing to me and my family,” Kirby said in an earlier interview with the Morning News. “It is our way of giving back to the community. I know it was my gift from God to be able to bring Lifetime Hearing to this area.”
Kirby moved to Florence about 30 years ago from Upstate New York. For about 10 years, she worked as the director of audiology at Pee Dee Ear Nose and Throat. In June 2000, she started her own practice.
The main focus of the eight-member team at Lifetime Hearing in Florence is hearing aid work and cochlear implants. They also treat patients with tinnitus, or ringing in the ears. They give hearing evaluations and are dispensers of Beltone hearing devices.
“We are a premier, full-service, adult-based, hearing care center,” Kirby said.
Kirby said she also wanted to celebrate her 20th anniversary by joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Lifetime Hearing has offices in Cheraw, Hartsville, Lake City and Camden as well as Florence.
Business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Lifetime Hearing is at 522 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
