LilJazZi` Cafe celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — LilJazZi` Cafe held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. The Dargan Street café opened in January. Owner Andrena Mullins cut the ribbon surrounded by family and chamber ambassadors.

The café is at 163 N. Dargan St. and serves breakfast and lunch.

Mullins also operates a café by the same name at the Florence Regional Airport that is temporarily closed during COVID. She said that location will open back up in May.

Mullins, who worked for 16 years at Target before going into the restaurant business in March of 2017, said she closed the airport café in October and “couldn’t sit and do nothing.” She said the opportunity presented itself to open this new location, and she jumped on it.

“I don’t mind cooking,” Mullins said. “But if you had told me four years ago I’d own a restaurant (in downtown Florence) I would have said no way.”

She said business has been good so far.

“I have been blessed,” Mullins said.