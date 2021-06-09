Linda’s Boutique celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – Linda’s Boutique caters to the mature woman and has clothing, accessories and shoes. The boutique opened Jan. 12 at 2117-B W. Palmetto St., and held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for its grand opening.

Cutting the ribbon was owner Linda Lane. She was joined by Laurie Keeton, part time employee; Linzie Batchelor, marketing; and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors.

Lane was in the clothing retail business prior to opening her shop in Florence. She operated Linda’s Boutique in Manning for about 12 years.

Lane said it is wonderful to be in Florence. She said the reception has been great.

One customer shopping on Wednesday said it is great that Linda’s has Brighton jewelry and caters to a mature clientele.

Lane said she makes a point of trying to buy goods made in the USA. Lane said her clothing is not high end, but mostly moderately priced.

Lane said she was a member of the chamber in Manning. She said she is hoping the Florence chamber will work to help the small-business owner. It is for support for local, small businesses that she joined the chamber.

Lane lived in Florence about 20 years ago and has returned. She said she is interested in joining civic organizations and becoming more involved with the community.