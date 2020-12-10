Lost Cajun officially opens in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Lost Cajun restaurant in Florence held its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting also signaled its membership with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

The Lost Cajun is at 2106 W. Lucas St. between Starbucks and Julia Belle’s restaurant.

The franchise is owned by Florence native Terrance Thomas.

Thomas said he held a private tasting session Monday evening and a soft opening before his grand opening on Thursday.

He said everything has gone great so far.

The franchise headquarters is in Louisiana and is known for its Cajun seafood and gumbo. Beverages are Coke products, tea and coffee. It is a casual dining experience with tasteful food made with love, Thomas said.

“It is a family restaurant, moderately priced,” Thomas said.

Due to the pandemic, the restaurant offers curbside, takeout and delivery service with limited dine-in seating offered socially distanced.

Thomas said he has dabbled in a lot of things and owned a small restaurant franchise before the Lost Cajun.