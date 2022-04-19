LOV3 celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting

DARLINGTON – LOV 3, a digital marketing agency, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office.

Owner Adrian Pooler cut the ribbon and was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Pooler started working while in high school in an effort to help his family generate more income. After high school, he began focusing on improving his skills. He was hired by an Inc. 5000 Tech Company called Compliance Line, where he controlled a marketing budget of $15,000 a month.

Pooler is a young entrepreneur in his early 20s. He has been in business for six years, and in that time, he said he has generated more than “a million social media impressions.”

Pooler said he started with career advertising, email marketing and social media community management.

Some of his clients have been bakeries, hair salons, real estate agencies and other small businesses. He helps businesses with marketing campaigns and social media.

The staff of three at LOV3 works from Pooler’s home.

Pooler said the most difficult part of his job is helping businesses understand the power of social media.

Pooler said Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd told him about the Florence chamber and the services it provides.

“I joined to learn from other business and for networking opportunities in the area,” Pooler said

He said he hopes to become actively involved with the chamber.

Pooler is a native of Darlington and a graduate of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington. He continues to live in Darlington and his hobbies are reading business books and watching marketing conferences. He also enjoys working out at the gym.

For more information about LOV3 contact Pooler at 843-896-3019 or visit his website at www.lov3media.com.

