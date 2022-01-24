Magnolia Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting to celebrate with chamber

FLORENCE – Magnolia Dentistry celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined the owner of the practice, Dr. Patricia J. Fast, for the celebration.
Fast purchased the practice in 2016 and renamed the family dentistry. She treats patients from children to geriatrics with preventive care as well as dental services such as cleanings, crowns, fillings and other dental needs. She emphasizes disease prevention for the total well-being of her patients, using the most advanced techniques, while also creating a comfortable atmosphere and treatment experience for her patients.
She works solo with two dental hygienists, an assistant and office manager.
Fast said she thinks what sets her practice apart from others is the “warm, personal atmosphere.”
“My whole team is passionate about partnering with patients in their oral health,” Fast said. “There is a heavy emphasis on patient education.”
She said, “Two things we hold in upmost importance is our team treating each other like a family and treating our patients like family, and I think that’s really evident here every day. It means knowing our patients personally, that means having compassion, and it means commitment to excellent dental care.”
Fast said Magnolia Family Dentistry is a positive place to work and visit.
Fast said she feels blessed to work with the most wonderful team and considers it a privilege to practice in a place like Florence where she gets to care for friends, family, and neighbors.
“Many people today said ‘congratulations,’ (at the ribbon cutting) but ultimately I feel completely humbled to have the opportunity to do something that I love in my home region’ Fast said. “I come from a family of small-business owners, but didn’t really consider what an important part business ownership would be in practicing dentistry. Florence has a wonderful professional dental community, but it also has a wonderful business community. I am blessed and grateful to be a part of both.”
Wanting to become more involved in the community is one reason Fast joined the chamber.
"It was natural to connect with local dentists and health care providers when we moved to the Pee Dee, but I decided to join the Chamber of Commerce to also become a part of the strong business network here," Fast said.
Fast is a graduate of Wofford College and the dental school at MUSC in Charleston, graduating in 2012. She and her husband, Brian, worked in the Charleston area until his job with First Citizens Bank provided them an opportunity to move to Florence in 2014.
She is active in First Presbyterian Church in Florence.
Her hobbies are painting and running, and she enjoys spending time with her husband and their three children, Anna Parsons, 7; Henry, 5; and Elizabeth, 3, who helped with the ribbon cutting.
Magnolia Family Dentistry is taking new patients and is located at 1507-A Heritage Lane in Florence.