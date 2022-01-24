Magnolia Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting to celebrate with chamber

Fast said Magnolia Family Dentistry is a positive place to work and visit.

Fast said she feels blessed to work with the most wonderful team and considers it a privilege to practice in a place like Florence where she gets to care for friends, family, and neighbors.

“Many people today said ‘congratulations,’ (at the ribbon cutting) but ultimately I feel completely humbled to have the opportunity to do something that I love in my home region’ Fast said. “I come from a family of small-business owners, but didn’t really consider what an important part business ownership would be in practicing dentistry. Florence has a wonderful professional dental community, but it also has a wonderful business community. I am blessed and grateful to be a part of both.”

Wanting to become more involved in the community is one reason Fast joined the chamber.

"It was natural to connect with local dentists and health care providers when we moved to the Pee Dee, but I decided to join the Chamber of Commerce to also become a part of the strong business network here," Fast said.