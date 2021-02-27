Magnolia Mall launches initiative 'Support Black-Owned Business 365'

Owner Lakelia Kennedy said business is doing OK but any help is appreciated.

“I feel like it is more difficult for minority businesses,” she said. “I definitely welcome the mall’s help.”

Foxy Ladies also has a shop in Sumter. Kennedy said that store is not doing as well as the Florence location. She said that location is really struggling.

Kennedy said Magnolia Mall seems to have fewer restrictions during this time and the mall employees are very helpful.

“I do think we would do a whole lot better if not for the COVID situation,” Kennedy said.

“COVID is putting a damper on businesses, especially the small ones.”

Kennedy said she thinks more advertising by the mall would help. The shop owner said she wants people to know the measures small businesses are taking to keep their establishments clean and to protect their staff and their customers. Kennedy said she wears and requires customers to wear masks. Social distancing and temperature checks are also a part of the routine.

“We are doing what we can to keep people safe,” she said.