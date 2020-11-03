Magnolia Mall operator files for bankruptcy protection

FLORENCE, S.C. – Magnolia Mall is part of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), one of two mall operators that filed for bankruptcy protection Monday.

Impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, some mall tenants have closed permanently or have not been able to pay rent. Two tenants at Magnolia Mall that have closed permanently during the pandemic are JCPenney and Victoria’s Secret.

For the most part, the mall has reopened.

Both companies, CBL and PREIT have indicated their malls will remain open as they go through the bankruptcy process, according to an Associated Press article.

The bankruptcies come just weeks before the holiday shopping season, traditionally the busiest shopping season of the year for most mall merchants. With coronavirus cases rising in many cities and states, malls may need to limit crowds this holiday season further hurting sales.

Even before the coronavirus hit, some malls were struggling due to shoppers using online services.