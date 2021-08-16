Magnolia Mall to host job fair on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A job fair will be held Wednesday at Magnolia Mall.

Employers throughout the Pee Dee will seek to fill hundreds of part-time and full-time positions in the mall and around the community during the mall’s job fair.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn about positions with local employers spanning industries including retail, health care and technology and more such as Tilt Studios, McLeod Health, Harbor Freight and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Magnolia Mall retailers will also be participating with employment opportunities, such as permanent positions, including full-time management roles.

Tilt Studios, Palmetto Moon, American Eagle and more will participate. Tilt Studios is first-to-market and is hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Hourly wages for entry-level sales associate positions at the mall range from $7.25 to $15.00. The average salary for management positions is $59,000.