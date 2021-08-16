Magnolia Mall to host job fair on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A job fair will be held Wednesday at Magnolia Mall.
Employers throughout the Pee Dee will seek to fill hundreds of part-time and full-time positions in the mall and around the community during the mall’s job fair.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn about positions with local employers spanning industries including retail, health care and technology and more such as Tilt Studios, McLeod Health, Harbor Freight and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Magnolia Mall retailers will also be participating with employment opportunities, such as permanent positions, including full-time management roles.
Tilt Studios, Palmetto Moon, American Eagle and more will participate. Tilt Studios is first-to-market and is hiring for full-time and part-time positions.
Hourly wages for entry-level sales associate positions at the mall range from $7.25 to $15.00. The average salary for management positions is $59,000.
“We are delighted to support our community in hosting this event to help connect job seekers in our community with local employers,” said Shanna C. Wilson, marketing coordinator. “Magnolia mall is excited to participate as our own retailers offer many different career options with competitive wages for anyone interested in retail.
“It's a great time to get involved because of the ongoing redevelopment/leasing at the mall, which is adding to our retail selections and creating a premium shopping experience for guests.”
Nearly 300 guests are expected to pass through mall on the day of the event. Booths are still available for additional employers to participate. Registration includes free tables, chairs, wi-fi and parking.
Businesses interested in registering can complete an application at shopmagnoliamall.com/events/.