Magnolia Mall to offer 'sMALL Surprises' for back to school

PHILADELPHIA — Magnolia Mall is participating in PREIT’s offering of “sMALL Surprises,” a first-of-its-kind curated shopping program from a mall owner/operator for the 2020 back-to-school season.
The back-to-school sMALL Surprises are now available at Magnolia Mall.
“Products will come from a variety of stores across the PREIT mall portfolio,” said Shanna C. Wilson, marketing and administrative coordinator/PREIT Magnolia Mall.
Launching in time for the second-busiest shopping season of the year, the curated packs will be customized by a professional stylist — handpicking items from PREIT malls — to help students in grades K-8 prepare for school.
The sMALL Surprises program is PREIT’s first venture into the e-commerce space, bridging online and offline shopping channels to better support both its customers and tenants.
While the 2020 back-to-school season may look different throughout the country, these packs are designed to offer goodies customized for any child — whether in the classroom or learning from home.
The inclusion of products from various mall tenants in the program will create a new stream of sales and customers for stores, as well as drive awareness and brand recognition. For shoppers, the pack creates an element of surprise during a stressful season with hand-selected products at a discount, and mall offerings they may not have otherwise sought out, stated a PREIT announcement. In addition, the initiative offers shoppers the benefit of a mall’s collection of brands from the comfort of their home, particularly for time-strapped families.
“PREIT is proud to be the first in the mall industry to launch this type of initiative and we’re excited about the unique advantages this inaugural e-commerce endeavor will bring to our shoppers, tenants, and investors,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. “PREIT has long been evolving the experience we bring to our communities, remaining laser-focused on innovating at rapid speed through times of change. This cutting-edge initiative provides surprise and delight to our shopper community during these uncertain times and helps ease the return to a vastly different school year, while also driving sales and awareness to our retailers, highlighting the unique products they offer.”
Each sMALL Surprise pack will contain a mix of items, including a selection of sensory toys/games, trendy accessories, sanitizing necessities, activity cards, stickers, and a few cool school supplies. Consumers can visit SmallSurprises.Shop to take a short quiz that will help a professional stylist create a curated surprise pack, and once customized, the pack will be delivered direct-to-consumer anywhere in the United States.
Interested shoppers can visit www.smallsurprises.shop
