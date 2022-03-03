MassMutual representative joins chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cory Stemshorn, financial services representative with MassMutual, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting in James Allen Plaza. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

MassMutual’s home office in South Carolina is in Greenville. It is a full-service financial service, including life, disability, long-term care, annuities, retirement and other services.

Stemshorn is a new Florence representative. He works from a home office.

Stemshorn said he had been in Florence for four years. He was born and raised in Greenville and graduated from Clemson University with a major in hospitality management.

Stemshorn said he is passionate about helping people make important life decisions. He is caring and wants to build a relationship in Florence County.

Joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is way to network with the community, Stemshorn said.

“I want to connect with other local businesses and to get our face out in the community,” he said.