 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MassMutual representative joins chamber
0 Comments

MassMutual representative joins chamber

  • 0
MassMutual representative joins chamber

Cory Stemshorn, financial services representative with MassMutual in Florence, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting in James Allen Plaza. On his right is his girlfriend, Mary Griffin of Florence, and his father, John Stemshorn. On his left is his mother, Melanie Stemshorn. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cory Stemshorn, financial services representative with MassMutual, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting in James Allen Plaza. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

MassMutual’s home office in South Carolina is in Greenville. It is a full-service financial service, including life, disability, long-term care, annuities, retirement and other services.

Stemshorn is a new Florence representative. He works from a home office.

Stemshorn said he had been in Florence for four years. He was born and raised in Greenville and graduated from Clemson University with a major in hospitality management.

Stemshorn said he is passionate about helping people make important life decisions. He is caring and wants to build a relationship in Florence County.

Joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is way to network with the community, Stemshorn said.

“I want to connect with other local businesses and to get our face out in the community,” he said.

Stemshorn said he hopes to become involved in chamber activities and programs.

Stemshorn said he has no set hours. He is available any time by cell phone 864-593-2423 or email at www.SouthCarolina.MassMutual.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert