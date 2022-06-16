McDonald's on Irby Street joins the Florence chamber to get more involved in the community

FLORENCE, S.C. — Superior QSR Inc. /McDonald’s in Florence on Irby Street held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Rick Hoff, owner/president at Superior QSR, has four stores in the area – the Irby Street location in Florence and one in Bennettsville, Dillon and Cheraw. He has been an owner for seven and half years and in the business for 29 years. He is a second-generation McDonald’s franchise owner.

“We are changing the culture of the restaurant,” said Luisbel Burgos, area supervisor, who has been a supervisor for 12 years. In November of last year he moved to Florence. He said the restaurant is making changes in how it does business, including having an employee outside to move the line along faster. He said the restaurant is trying to improve customer service and kitchen operation with lots of training.

“It takes a team to succeed,” Burgos said.

About a year and a half ago, the restaurant changed the décor inside.

Nimi Rama, director of operations, said while COVID hit all restaurants hard, the McDonald's was able to do some “cool stuff” during that time. He said it held two vaccine events for employees and the public to be vaccinated. He said the restaurant offered a retention bonus for employees, giving them an extra $50 per week if they arrived to work on time every day. The restaurant also offered a hiring bonus of $500, with part handed out after 30 days, another third after 60 days and the remainder after 90 days of working for the company.

He said the restaurant has 77 employees and 12 managers. Brett Wilson is the general manager. He has been at that job for four months. He said the restaurant has seen a spike in applications in the last few months. He said it receives between 10 and 15 applications a day, with about 80 to 90 percent of those applicants being students looking for work.

The McDonald’s team said wages are competitive, and they have good benefits, including tuition assistance, vacation, medical benefits, 401K and same-day pay.

Employees with English as a second language are also helped to learn better English through a program called English under the Arches, said Anne Hersley, public relations lead for McDonald's of the Greater Carolinas. She said the company is committed to helping the families of their staff and in being part of the local community.

The group has some plans for a competition among the four stores in Superior QSR Inc. /McDonald’s. Staff will compete against each other in eight-member crews with one shift manager. They will go head-to-head in four-member teams with others holding the same position in the other three stores. This will be a team and individual competition that will take place in August. Details are still in the planning stages.

Huff said the restaurant is involved in the community and wants to become even more involved and that is one reason for joining the Florence chamber.

“We like to focus on the community we are in,” he said.

The McDonald’s on Irby Street has participated in teacher night, Coffee with a Cop and other community initiatives.

The team said getting involved with the chamber is a great way to get involved in the community.

Hoff said he loves doing business in the Florence area.

He said the restaurant staff knew they needed to turn some things around and are working hard to do so.

“Our goal is to be great,” he said. “I am real proud of my team.”

The store is at 1540 S. Irby St. in Florence; the dining room is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the drive-thru is open 24 hours.

