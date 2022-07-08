McDonald's to give out backpacks and school supplies to FSD1 elementary students

FLORENCE, S.C. – McDonald's on Irby Street in Florence is having a Back to School Bash Drive for the month of July to end July 27 to collect school supplies.

It hopes to fill 500 backpacks, benefiting underserved K-5 students from Florence School District 1.

People who drop off an item on the school supply list will receive a coupon for a free small order of French fries.

Requested supplies (new, packaged) include crayons, pencils, glue sticks, composition notebooks and notebook paper.

“Being part of the community means helping our neighbors, especially those in need, and that’s what we want to do,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Rick Hoff. “We’d like to see as many students as possible in the district, return to school with a backpack full of new supplies. We're asking our Florence friends to help us make that happen for kids in the area who don’t have the resources to get ready for school.”

All items collected will be distributed in up to 500 backpacks and given to elementary children in need.

Celebration Day for the Back to School Bash is July 30. There will be face painting, games, giveaways and celebrating, and McDonald’s team members will distribute the supplies with backpacks donated by Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper to students.

Florence School District 1 elementary students in need will receive the free school supplies while supplies last.

The McDonald's restaurant is at 1540 S. Irby St.