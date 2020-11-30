McLeod Health designated as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence for lung cancer

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health has received designation as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

The designation recognizes a commitment to improving outcomes for those diagnosed with lung cancer by providing patient-focused and coordinated multidisciplinary care.

The GO2 Foundation formed the Care Continuum Centers of Excellence program to enable patient access to standard of care lung cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship in their local community.

“The McLeod Lung Cancer Screening Program is an extremely high quality, evidence-based program,” explained Dr. Vinod Jona, co-chair of the McLeod Healthy Lungs Initiative and chief of staff for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

“Being recognized as the Care Continuum Center of Excellence for Lung Cancer is a testament to McLeod’s commitment to improving outcomes for their patients, and it truly reiterates the hard work and dedication of the McLeod Health team. This recognition and the program will go a long way to benefit our community in diagnosing and treating lung cancer at an early state.”