McLeod Health designated as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence for lung cancer

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health has received designation as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.
The designation recognizes a commitment to improving outcomes for those diagnosed with lung cancer by providing patient-focused and coordinated multidisciplinary care.
The GO2 Foundation formed the Care Continuum Centers of Excellence program to enable patient access to standard of care lung cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship in their local community.
“The McLeod Lung Cancer Screening Program is an extremely high quality, evidence-based program,” explained Dr. Vinod Jona, co-chair of the McLeod Healthy Lungs Initiative and chief of staff for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
“Being recognized as the Care Continuum Center of Excellence for Lung Cancer is a testament to McLeod’s commitment to improving outcomes for their patients, and it truly reiterates the hard work and dedication of the McLeod Health team. This recognition and the program will go a long way to benefit our community in diagnosing and treating lung cancer at an early state.”
The Care Continuum Centers of Excellence (CCCOE) program recognizes community hospitals that meet rigorous qualifying criteria that demonstrate collaborative leadership across the lung cancer care continuum. Meeting the CCCOE criteria puts member hospitals on par with leading academic and research institutions and provides patients with access to the latest innovations not typically found in community hospitals. The CCCOE approach results in patients receiving compassionate and timely care, as well as treatment options that improve survivorship.
“McLeod Health is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care. Partnering with GO2 Foundation enables us to deliver even more resources to support lung cancer patients and their families. We are proud of our team and the impact we are having on our local community,” added Juleidy Turnipseed, PA, McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates.
Founded by patients and survivors, the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world’s leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The foundation works to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.
“We are honored to be working with McLeod Health as a GO2 Foundation Care Continuum Center of Excellence,” said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, Co-Founder, President and CEO of GO2 Foundation. “Their commitment will help save lives and improve long-term survivorship by giving patients access to high-quality, multidisciplinary care closer to home. They are the example to follow.”
