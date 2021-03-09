McLeod Health names director for stroke care

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Ravish Kothari has been named the medical director for stroke services for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Kothari is a board-certified neurologist caring for patients with the McLeod Inpatient Physicians Hospitalists team.

His interests and expertise have always been in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients and in working with the stroke team on improvement in the quality of stroke care and stroke metrics.

“It is such a satisfying feeling when a stroke patient returns fully recovered with no deficits,” Kothari said. “I am looking forward to continuing the great work begun by the leaders before me with the stroke team at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Our work and care we provide helps return patients to the quality of life they knew before their stroke.”

McLeod Regional Medical Center is certified as a Primary Stroke Center from DNV GL Healthcare. McLeod became the first hospital in the region to become a certified Primary Stroke Center in 2014. DNV is a certification body that helps hospitals achieve excellence by improving quality and safety through hospital accreditation.