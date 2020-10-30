McLeod nurse receives August DAISY Award

The patient’s family wrote, “Matthew truly displayed all of the McLeod values. He treated my family as if we were his own. If Matthew hadn’t been there for us, we would have lost our most prized possession, my grandmother. Matthew’s quick response and gentle spirit was exactly what we needed. He not only was there for my very ill grandmother, but also went out of his way to inform and update the family. My family and I feel that without Matthew and Dr. Pannu, Grandma would not be here today. Currently Matthew isn’t her nurse, but he stops in to check on her when he can. Thank you for having a compassionate and extraordinary nurse like him. He is a true blessing.

“Addendum: My grandmother passed away at McLeod Hospice on August 29, 2019. She remembered Matthew on her deathbed when she didn’t remember her family. She knew that he cared for her as we did. This past August, the one-year anniversary of her death, our family still remembers Matthew by name and speak of him. We knew that he cared greatly for our Grandma, but he also cared for us. He provided support to our family through his ability to explain to us the things that were going on in layman’s terms, to reassure us and provide us a sense of peace. He did everything in his power to make Grandma comfortable. He changed her possibly 20 times in one hour without any signs of frustration or dislike for having to do this task. Grandma would have night terrors and he would leave her door open so that she could see him, and she could go to sleep. He made us aware that pastors were on site. He got clergy involved and they prayed with my Grandma and our family. I can’t tell you the comfort this provided.