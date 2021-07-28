McLeod nurse receives DAISY Award for May

“She cared for me, not a COVID patient. While caring for me, she took the time to talk with me about my circumstances at home. She wasn’t rushed even though I could tell that she was busy. She didn’t make little of my concerns. She offered suggestions on how my family could help, and then she helped me understand how important it was to take care of myself. She prayed with me and was genuinely concerned.

“She explained the treatment, what to expect, when to come back to the hospital and what to look for at home with my child and family. She set my heart and mind at ease. I went home and began to recover quickly. My family took the suggestions April provided, and everyone pitched in to help. I often thought of April and how much she gave me through a simple infusion.

“I saw on social media that April was one of several to receive the challenge coin from the South Carolina National Guard. When I saw this, I realized she must have touched so many people. People who have their own story that is equally as important. I knew that I had to let you know how special this nurse is.”