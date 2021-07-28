McLeod nurse receives DAISY Award for May

FLORENCE, S.C. – April Sheppard, BSN, RN, CMSRN, a staff nurse on the observation floor, recently was named the May DAISY Award recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Sheppard was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, the patient wrote, “Being the primary caregiver for an immunocompromised child, I was terrified when COVID arrived. Our family has been through many trials and tribulations. I prayed COVID would not add to our list. When my cold-like symptoms began, I was very concerned. Then I lost my sense of taste. I feared my worst nightmare was coming true.
“The results came back positive for COVID. I was terrified that I had exposed my child. Frantic about what to do next, my physician said I met the criteria for the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment. Already, I had been given a gift. Then, when I arrived for the treatment, I saw that my blessing had just begun.
“As April introduced herself to me, I felt an overwhelming sense of peace. Love, kindness and compassion radiated from her. Not feeling well and worried about my child, I wasn’t the most pleasant patient. April could sense all of that.
“She cared for me, not a COVID patient. While caring for me, she took the time to talk with me about my circumstances at home. She wasn’t rushed even though I could tell that she was busy. She didn’t make little of my concerns. She offered suggestions on how my family could help, and then she helped me understand how important it was to take care of myself. She prayed with me and was genuinely concerned.
“She explained the treatment, what to expect, when to come back to the hospital and what to look for at home with my child and family. She set my heart and mind at ease. I went home and began to recover quickly. My family took the suggestions April provided, and everyone pitched in to help. I often thought of April and how much she gave me through a simple infusion.
“I saw on social media that April was one of several to receive the challenge coin from the South Carolina National Guard. When I saw this, I realized she must have touched so many people. People who have their own story that is equally as important. I knew that I had to let you know how special this nurse is.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.