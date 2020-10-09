McLeod nurse receives July DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lauren Hite, RN, a staff nurse on the medical floor, recently was named the July DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Hite was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The patient wrote, “My nurse Lauren went above and beyond when it came to my care. Attentive and professional from the first second of meeting her, I feel her nursing abilities and compassion had a direct effect on my recovery and healing, physically and mentally.
“She is an asset to the McLeod family of nurses. She set the bar high and kept it. I did not have to look for her, and she met my every need above and beyond her call of duty.
“Lauren was my first ‘day’ nurse. It was because of her and some of her co-workers that changed the avenue of my stay here. This made all the difference in the world to me and warmed my heart.
“I cannot thank Lauren enough for her assistance in my healing process. I feel Lauren is a top-notch employee who deserves recognition.
“Lauren, thank you for making a positive impact and changing the course of the path I was on before arriving on the Medical Floor. Genuine caring and empathy are traits that cannot be taught in school. You are very attentive and willing to go the extra mile.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
ach honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
