McLeod nurse receives October DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mackenzie King, RN, a staff nurse on the cardiology floor, recently was named the October DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center. King was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.

To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The patient wrote, “Almost one year ago, I met a young lady who had such an uplifting and positive way about her. I came in during the night with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). I previously had only one other experience with this before. I was on vacation in Chicago and had to be in the hospital for several days. It caused a great deal of anxiety. When this episode began, the same anxiety returned.

“I was very scared. For anyone who has experienced AFib, there is a fear that the symptoms will never go away. I didn’t know how long this was going to last.