McLeod PharmD receives SC AHEC Health Careers Program Gateway Award

“Early this year, White assisted AHEC in piloting the Project SEARCH program that brings students with special needs into the healthcare setting to mentor and provide on-the-job training through internships,” said award nominators Matthew Peake and Katrina Perry, health careers program coordinators with Pee Dee AHEC. “At that time, he was only one of two pharmacists in the country participating in Project SEARCH to teach these students about working in a pharmacy.”

In a letter of support from a previous student, the following supporting comments were made regarding White: “The very first day of my internship, Bradley made it a point to make me feel comfortable. He always checked and asked how my day was going. I was unsure as to whether I really wanted to do pharmacy but seeing the passion in Bradley helped me remember exactly why I wanted to be a pharmacist. He always puts patient care first, constantly searching for better ways to achieve results. I have learned so much since starting at McLeod and it has helped me in getting accepted to pharmacy school.”