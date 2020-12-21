McLeod PharmD receives SC AHEC Health Careers Program Gateway Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bradly White, RN, PharmD, a pharmacist at McLeod Regional Medical Center, was presented with the SC AHEC 2020 Health Careers Program Gateway Award.
The purpose of this South Carolina Area Health Education Center-sponsored award is to bring recognition to an outstanding supporter in the preparation of high school and undergraduate pre-health students for admission in the health care workforce.
South Carolina AHEC builds and supports the health care workforce the state needs through a focus on recruiting, retaining and educating health care professionals. The organization connects students and professionals with the tools, training and resources necessary to provide quality health care with a focus on primary care for rural and underserved communities.
Each year individuals and organizations commit to the advocacy, creation, promotion and enhancement of health career exploration and student development activities.
White partners with the Pee Dee AHEC Health Careers Program at McLeod Regional Medical Center in a wide variety of avenues. He precepts, hosts, mentors, advocates and supports all McLeod Regional Health Career students. These students range from high school special needs students to honors college graduates.
Additionally, White partners with the Pee Dee AHEC Health Careers Program throughout the school year by speaking to classes, mentoring and hosting observational students, as well as teaching about health careers, both in nursing and pharmacy. He also is a vital part of the summer program for both high school and undergraduate students assuming the role of counselor and host for interns and shadow students.
“Early this year, White assisted AHEC in piloting the Project SEARCH program that brings students with special needs into the healthcare setting to mentor and provide on-the-job training through internships,” said award nominators Matthew Peake and Katrina Perry, health careers program coordinators with Pee Dee AHEC. “At that time, he was only one of two pharmacists in the country participating in Project SEARCH to teach these students about working in a pharmacy.”
In a letter of support from a previous student, the following supporting comments were made regarding White: “The very first day of my internship, Bradley made it a point to make me feel comfortable. He always checked and asked how my day was going. I was unsure as to whether I really wanted to do pharmacy but seeing the passion in Bradley helped me remember exactly why I wanted to be a pharmacist. He always puts patient care first, constantly searching for better ways to achieve results. I have learned so much since starting at McLeod and it has helped me in getting accepted to pharmacy school.”
White started with McLeod in 1997 as a pharmacy technician until he began pharmacy school in 2002. He was hired full time as a pharmacist in 2006. White received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy in Columbia and his PGY1 Residency with McLeod Regional Medical Center. He received his nursing degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College.
