McLeod Regional Medical Center receives perfect score on mammography inspection

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center’s Breast Health Center has received a perfect score on its Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

''Receiving a score of 100 percent on our recent MQSA inspection is an honor for McLeod Regional Medical Center,” said Jack Morris, director of radiology. “This perfect score demonstrates our staff’s commitment to delivering the highest quality mammographic images possible.”

A major part of the survey is the review of the Quality Control for all of the hospital’s 3D mammography equipment, which is handled by Sheila Lewis, R.T.(R)(M), in the Breast Imaging Center, and Joan Ham, R.T.(R), on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit, which also has a 3D mammogram unit, said Beth Kurilla, R.T.(R)(M), the McLeod Breast Health Center supervisor.

“Their diligence in maintaining the mandated standards is to be commended, and I am very proud of our team,” Kurilla said.

Mammography Technologists who perform the 3D mammograms include Kurilla, Lewis, Joan Ham, Laura Spates, Debbie Sheppard, Becky Watts, Meghan Register, Brooke Langston, Felisha Derrick, Emily Magnus, Gaby Trejo, Ginny Edwards, Susan Jones, Jaime Johnson and Chevonne Duncan.