McLeod Regional Medical Center receives perfect score on mammography inspection

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center’s Breast Health Center has received a perfect score on its Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
''Receiving a score of 100 percent on our recent MQSA inspection is an honor for McLeod Regional Medical Center,” said Jack Morris, director of radiology. “This perfect score demonstrates our staff’s commitment to delivering the highest quality mammographic images possible.”
A major part of the survey is the review of the Quality Control for all of the hospital’s 3D mammography equipment, which is handled by Sheila Lewis, R.T.(R)(M), in the Breast Imaging Center, and Joan Ham, R.T.(R), on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit, which also has a 3D mammogram unit, said Beth Kurilla, R.T.(R)(M), the McLeod Breast Health Center supervisor.
“Their diligence in maintaining the mandated standards is to be commended, and I am very proud of our team,” Kurilla said.
Mammography Technologists who perform the 3D mammograms include Kurilla, Lewis, Joan Ham, Laura Spates, Debbie Sheppard, Becky Watts, Meghan Register, Brooke Langston, Felisha Derrick, Emily Magnus, Gaby Trejo, Ginny Edwards, Susan Jones, Jaime Johnson and Chevonne Duncan.
"Mammography is a highly effective tool that allows for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer long before any physical symptoms develop,” Morris said. “Early detection is documented to be critical in reducing mortality rates. This recognition is a demonstration of the excellent quality care our Breast Health Center staff provides to our patients."
McLeod Regional Medical Center uses the most accurate mammogram available – 3D Mammography, which is revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone.
A major benefit of a mammogram is its ability to detect problem areas even before any physical symptoms develop. Finding breast cancer earlier means much lower levels of lymph node involvement and that more women being treated for cancer are eligible for breast conservation.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina, regardless of race and age.
All women ages 40 and older are encouraged to schedule a digital mammogram annually. Call McLeod Reservations and Scheduling at 843-777-2095 to schedule an appointment at McLeod Regional Medical Center. For additional convenience, appointments also are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday.
