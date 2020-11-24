McLeod research nurse receives patient advocacy award

“I must say I’m very proud of this award, but I wouldn’t have been selected if not for the awesome team I work with,” she said. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded and supported by people that share the same passion for putting our patients first and making sure they know how important they are to us and cancer research.”

Gandy has been with McLeod since 1989. She has worked as a nurse in cardiology, emergency services and hospice.

“I’ve had the gift of many different avenues that being a nurse can bring and God has blessed me beyond measure,” she said. “When I decided to make nursing my ministry, God did amazing things and continues to do so, which is how I ended up in the Cancer Research department. This gem of a program at McLeod is doing amazing things for our cancer patients and our community. I’m proud and blessed to be a part of it.”

More than 1,100 attendees participated in the SWOG Virtual Group Meeting, which featured 42 educational sessions and the presentation of five special recognition awards.