McLeod research nurse receives patient advocacy award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Michelle Gandy, RN, a research nurse with the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, received the inaugural Patient Advocacy Award from the SWOG Cancer Research Network during their Virtual Fall Group Meeting.
SWOG and The Hope Foundation launched the Special Recognition Awards in 2020 to honor members who show commitment and passion beyond the normal call of duty.
Gandy has served as a McLeod Research Coordinator since June 2019.
“Michelle has formed close relationships with our research patients and become the major resource to help them navigate through the complex health care system,” said Pam Worthy, assistant director of McLeod Infusion Services, Cancer Research and the Cancer Clinic. “Her goal is to ensure that patients get required appointments/procedures scheduled regardless of the protocol they are placed on. The patients look to Michelle for support and encouragement in their research participation.
“She also initiated a program for our research patients that involves the presentation of a lapel pin in the shape of a ribbon that represents all of the colors of the different types of cancer. Additionally, Michelle designed a car magnet to give the patients to display which reminds the local community about research.”
Gandy said she is humbled beyond words.
“I must say I’m very proud of this award, but I wouldn’t have been selected if not for the awesome team I work with,” she said. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded and supported by people that share the same passion for putting our patients first and making sure they know how important they are to us and cancer research.”
Gandy has been with McLeod since 1989. She has worked as a nurse in cardiology, emergency services and hospice.
“I’ve had the gift of many different avenues that being a nurse can bring and God has blessed me beyond measure,” she said. “When I decided to make nursing my ministry, God did amazing things and continues to do so, which is how I ended up in the Cancer Research department. This gem of a program at McLeod is doing amazing things for our cancer patients and our community. I’m proud and blessed to be a part of it.”
More than 1,100 attendees participated in the SWOG Virtual Group Meeting, which featured 42 educational sessions and the presentation of five special recognition awards.
