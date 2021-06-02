 Skip to main content
Missy's and The Venue open at a new location
Devin Gillespie helps his grandmother Missy Gillespie cut the ribbon for the new location of her restaurant, Missy’s, and The Venue, event/catering at 300 Whitman Ave. She opened for business on Wednesday. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors joined in the celebration.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Missy’s restaurant held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at its new location, 300 Whitman Ave.

Owner Susan Missy Gillespie has combined her two businesses, Missy’s and The Venue, at one location. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors participated in the celebration.  

Wednesday also marked Gillespie’s 25th year in business.

Gillespie said she is excited to offer people in the area another place to hold events as well as enjoy good soul food.

Missy’s was previously located at 257 N. Coit St. and The Venue at 1210 W. Evans St. in Florence.  The new location was the former Golden Crown Chinese Restaurant.

One side of the building will be used for restaurant dining. Tables are spaced out for social distancing in the restaurant. Takeout is also available, Gillespie said.

Gillespie said on the other side is space for events such as wedding receptions, office parties, anniversaries and other types of social gatherings. She provides catering and table decorations. She said this large room can be rented or the entire building.

 “I’ve been catering so much lately and having to travel from one to the other, I thought it was time to have both businesses in the same place,” Gillespie said.

Restaurant hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and the first and third Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Call 843-472-5300 or 843-472-5301.

For more information about catering and The Venue, call 843-472-5002.

Originally from Mullins, Gillespie lives in Darlington.

