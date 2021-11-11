Montessori School joins the Florence Chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Montessori School of Florence held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon celebrating joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining in the celebration were members of the school board, chamber staff and ambassadors.
The Montessori School of Florence was established in 1976. It moved into its present location at 510 W. Palmetto St. in 1999, said Elizabeth Kahn, director.
Kahn said it is the only totally Montessori school in Florence.
About 140 students attend the school in grades 2K through six. There are 17 teachers and assistants at the school. Kahn has been director since July.
“We are very child-centered,” she said. “We meet the child where they are.”
She said the school has at least one teacher and an assistant in each classroom. She said teachers spend a lot of time observing the children and provide individualized lesson plans that come from observing and giving each child what the child needs to learn. She said it is a “tried and true” method of teaching. She said when the children leave the school they have a love of learning that goes with them into middle and high school.
Kahn said the school has a good feeling that is welcoming to both students and faculty.
The Montessori model of education was named for a noted physician and early childhood development pioneer in the 1900s, Dr. Maria Montessori, according to the school’s website.
“She viewed education as an ‘aid to life’ that promoted the natural ‘unfolding’ of the unique potential in every child,” the website states.
“Montessori curriculum is interdisciplinary and interactive. Each child draws upon his or her natural desire to learn in a unique classroom environment. Specially designed materials for development invite children to select and engage in a variety of learning activities. Under the guidance of a Montessori trained teacher, children learn by making discoveries with these materials, thus cultivating concentration, motivation, self-discipline, and a love of learning,” according to the website.
Kahn said the school wants to increase its “footprint” in the community and decided joining the chamber would be beneficial. She plans to get involved in the chamber’s community activities.
“We are in the process of doing some expansion,” Kahn said. “We have purchased nearby property that will help us grow.”
She said the school has purchased a house where the fourth, fifth and sixth grades will relocate.
She said this will allow more space for the lower grades and programs such as art at the current location.
“We are excited,” Kahn said.
She said COVID delayed the start of the expansion but the school is now ready to move forward.
She said the school already has a waiting list for the lower grades for next year.
For more information about The Montessori School visit www.florencemontessori.org