Montessori School joins the Florence Chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Montessori School of Florence held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon celebrating joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining in the celebration were members of the school board, chamber staff and ambassadors.

The Montessori School of Florence was established in 1976. It moved into its present location at 510 W. Palmetto St. in 1999, said Elizabeth Kahn, director.

Kahn said it is the only totally Montessori school in Florence.

About 140 students attend the school in grades 2K through six. There are 17 teachers and assistants at the school. Kahn has been director since July.

“We are very child-centered,” she said. “We meet the child where they are.”

She said the school has at least one teacher and an assistant in each classroom. She said teachers spend a lot of time observing the children and provide individualized lesson plans that come from observing and giving each child what the child needs to learn. She said it is a “tried and true” method of teaching. She said when the children leave the school they have a love of learning that goes with them into middle and high school.

Kahn said the school has a good feeling that is welcoming to both students and faculty.