Movement Mortgage looks to make a difference in the community

FLORENCE, S.C. – Movement Mortgage celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Movement Mortgage opened at its 1222 S. Cashua Drive location in Florence in October.

“We are a national mortgage company,” said Nathan Ballantine from the corporate headquarters in Indian Land.

Movement Mortgage deals with residential mortgages and has locations all over South Carolina and the United States. This is the second office in Florence.

Ballantine said the company is dedicated to building better communities.

One way it does this is by building charter schools in the United States and outreach centers in other countries. The company also does mission work and partners with nonprofit groups and others.

Sandra King, one of two loan officers at the Florence office, said Movement Mortgage was started by Casey Crawford and Toby Harris in 2008 after one of the biggest financial meltdowns in American history.