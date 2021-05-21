Movies resume at Regal Swamp Fox

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Regal Swamp Fox cinema complex in west Florence has reopened.

Movies resumed Friday at 3400 Radio Road in Florence.

Lionsgate’s Spiral is headlining the new movies, including “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Wrath of Man” along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases that are coming soon include “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Cruella” and “F9.”

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,914 screens in 519 theaters in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam.