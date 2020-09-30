Ms. P Beauty Spa opens

 Skip to main content
Ms. P Beauty Spa, at 1002 S. Cashua Drive in Florence, celebrated its grand opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting. Joining owner Tyeshia Pigatt are friends, family and chamber ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE — Ms. P Beauty Spa, located at 1002 S. Cashua Drive in Florence, celebrated its grand opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday with  a ribbon cutting. Joining owner Tyeshia Pigatt on opening day were friends, family and chamber ambassadors.

Ms. P Beauty Spa specializes in many services including enhancements, steams, sauna, facials, massage therapy, lash extensions, body sculpting, teeth whitening, and more, including full makeover.

Pigatt has a staff of five.

Pigatt said she opened up even though there is a pandemic because women want to feel pretty and get their bodies in shape for when they can go out.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday by appointment.

Pigatt, a native of Florence, has two children.

Pigatt said she joined the chamber for the networking and the help it offers new businesses.

“I want to thank my other half, Kendrick James, for making this happen,” she said.

For more information, call 843-799-1285or 470- 851-8701 or visit www.mspbeautyspa.com

