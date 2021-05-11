MUSC Health-Florence gets ‘A’ for safety

FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“This safety rating shows MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is succeeding in providing the safest care possible to the Pee Dee Region,” said Dr. Rami Zebian, MUSC Health-Florence’s chief medical officer. “Despite the pandemic, we have always been dedicated to this effort in preventing patient care errors.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the hospital’s top priorities is patient safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade further validates efforts to eliminate patient care errors, said Donna Sullivan, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s chief quality officer.