MUSC Health-Florence gets ‘A’ for safety

FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“This safety rating shows MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is succeeding in providing the safest care possible to the Pee Dee Region,” said Dr. Rami Zebian, MUSC Health-Florence’s chief medical officer. “Despite the pandemic, we have always been dedicated to this effort in preventing patient care errors.”
One of the hospital’s top priorities is patient safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade further validates efforts to eliminate patient care errors, said Donna Sullivan, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s chief quality officer.
“This ‘A’ would not have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our care team members,” she said. “We are fortunate to have such a caring and engaged team who are laser-focused on delivering safe and compassionate care.”
An “A” safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of, said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but MUSC Health Florence Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” Binder said.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public